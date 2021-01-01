From cavalor
Cavalor Probreed Horse Feed, 44-lb bag
Give mama and baby foal-throttle nutrition with Cavalor Probreed Horse Feed. Formulated with essential amino acids, this nutrient-rich feed encourages optimal foal growth and development in utero and during that crucial first year of life. It’s made with puffed cereals and a balance of vitamins, minerals and trace elements in highly bioavailable forms, and its custom combination of elements provides maximum bone, joint, and tendon support both before and after birth. Probreed meets all the increased nutritional needs for both broodmare and foal during the most critical time—feed it to mares during gestation and lactation and foals in the first year of growth to produce healthy horse babies and happily thriving moms!