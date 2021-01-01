From gila's pod diving
Problem Solved Diving Graphic T-shirt Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
With its humorous print and scuba graphics, the Problem Solved Diving. Whether you work as a scuba instructor, are a certified scuba diver, or are just learning how to use scuba equipment to breath under water. Perfect for anyone who would rather be under water than on dry land. If you love the feeling of escape and adventure that comes with diving and snorkeling, this tee is one you're sure to love. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.