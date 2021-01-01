Blue Ridge Koi & Goldfish Probiotic Plus Formula Koi & Goldfish Food, 2-lb bag

Give your fish a fin up on good health with Blue Ridge Koi & Goldfish Probiotic Plus Formula Koi & Goldfish Food. This special formula combines the complete and balanced nutrition of a growth-promoting food with the health-enhancing benefits of Primalac probiotic, vitamin C and montmorillonite clay. Primalac and vitamin C promote immunity, bacterial resistance and growth while montmorillonite clay helps with digestion and general overall health. You’ll notice the difference and so will your finny pals!