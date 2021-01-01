From nike
Nike Pro Women's 3" Space-Dye Shorts
FLEXIBLE, SUPPORTIVE COVERAGE. The Nike Pro Shorts hug you in a stretchy, high-waisted design to keep you comfortably covered as you power through your workout. Space-dye fabric is made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers. This product is made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers. Sweat-Wicking Support Stretchy fabric with Dri-FIT technology helps keep you feeling dry, comfortable and supported. Confident Coverage The high-waisted design with supportive Nike Pro elastic has you comfortably covered as you bend, stretch and hustle. Product Details Tight fit for a body-hugging feel Inseam: 3" 82% polyester/18% spandex Machine wash Imported Style: DA0945; Color: Black/Black/Black; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult