Pantene Pro-V Shampoo, Repair & Protect with Keratin, 12.6 Ounce

Repair & Protect Shampoo nourishes hair with a potent blend of Pro-V nutrients and antioxidants so hair is strong against damage Strengthens hair for 2X less breakage* (*shampoo & conditioner system vs. non-conditioning shampoo) Gently cleanses hair with a nutrient-rich lather that wraps every strand for effortless detangling and lasting shine Powerful Pro-V formula instantly nourishes to help repair and protect hair from damage Visibly replenishes dry, lifeless hair for softness and hydration from root to tip