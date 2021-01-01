From oceanblue
Pro-Logic 4 Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven. Pre-Seasoned Pot with Self-Basting Lid and Easy Grip Handles
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 7 QUART RUST-RESISTANT DUTCH OVEN. This cast iron Dutch Oven combines a timeless classic with modern design and technology. Perfect for America's favorite comfort foods, to haute cuisine, this Dutch Oven is as versatile as it gets DISHWASHER SAFE: Caring for cast iron just got a whole lot easier. The 7 quart Dutch oven utilizes a patented heat-treating process that inhibits rusting, allowing for an occasional trip through the dishwasher MADE IN THE USA. has been making cast iron cookware South Pittsburg, Tennessee (pop. 3,300) since 1896. With over 120 years of experience, their cast iron is known for its high quality design, lifetime durability, and cooking versatility MAKE EVERY MEAL A MEMORY. knows that cooking is about more than just the food; its about the memories. This dynamic 7 quart Dutch Oven brings an innovative design to classic cooking. From pasta to roasted chicken, cooking just got easier FAMILY-OWNED. i