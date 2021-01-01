Taylor Precision Products Pro Dot Matrix Display Oval Instant Read Digital Meat Food Grill BBQ Cooking Kitchen Thermometer, Won't Roll Off Counters, Stainless Steel

This precision thermometer has a temperature range from -58-degrees to 446-degrees Fahrenheit, making it ideal for cooking applications. A dot-matrix display with 3/8-inch numerals allows for easy at-a-glance readings. The thermometer's unique shape prevents it from rolling off countertops, keeping it within easy reach. Features include a Fahrenheit/Celsius switch, an on/off switch, and an auto-off feature to conserve battery power. A stem case and convenient pocket clip provides easy and convenient storage and transport., Weight: 0.2 Pounds, Manufacturer: Taylor Precision Products