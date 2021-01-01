Horze Equestrian Pro Cooling Therapy Horse Ice Wrap, 2 count, Orange

Help your mane man recover with the Horze Equestrian Ice Wrap. This cooling wrap for horses is crafted to comfort your cantering companion’s legs after a workout. It is designed to be easy to wrap and features a gel that stays soft, even when frozen. This horse cooling wrap is constructed using heavy denier nylon and is ideal for treating arthritic joints, soft tissue, tendons and ligaments. It is equipped for customizable compression with four quick-grip hook-and-loop fasteners for your convenience.