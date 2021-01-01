From nyx professional makeup
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Pro Buffing Brush,
Multi Purpose Makeup Brush: For all things face makeup, the Pro Buffing Brush is essential for a flawless finish; Buff cream foundations, liquid foundations, and powder foundations seamlessly with this one amazing makeup brush Full Face Brush: Use this makeup brush to apply primer, foundation (no matter what the formula), as well as setting powder; The Pro Buffing Brush will truly live up to its reputation as a multi purpose makeup brush Pro Artistry Brushes: Brush up on your pro artistry skills and outfit your kit with the best tools for the job; For eyeshadow, lipstick, foundation, powder, and concealer, pro brushes feature ergonomic handles and super soft synthetic vegan bristles Cruelty Free Cosmetics: We believe animals belong in our arms, not in a lab; All of our makeup is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty free brand; We don't test any of our products on animals Discover NYX Professional Makeup: Try all of our professional makeup and beauty products today, from eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and false lashes to lipstick, foundation, primer, blush, bronzer, brushes and more