Pro 2021 Upgraded Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer, DOTSOG Automatic Brush Spinner for all brushes, Wash and Dry in Seconds,1 Rubber Collar.

High-quality and Safety: All parts of the makeup brush cleaner machine was made from premium materials to ensure long-term. Strong motor and durable spinner hold brush tightly without stopping and dropping. Upgraded Design:1 Collar Fit all 5-25mm Brushes: This makeup brush cleaner kit just need 1 size collar which can accommodate all 5mm-25mm size of brushes in the market. REMIUM MATERIAL FOR LONG -TERM USE: We carefully select environmental friendly PC material which is nontoxic, elastic and strong to ensure long-lasting and safe use. the makeup brush cleaner powered by 2 AAA batteries (NOT included) and very portable, pretty convenient to carry. SIMPLE & CONVENIENT: Dip, Spin to Rinse, Spin to Dry, only a few steps and a few minutes, Electric makeup brush cleaner achieve 98% cleanliness, and your makeup brushes become cleaned and ready to use, which thoroughly improve your makeup experience and skin health.