ACHIM Privacy Linen Cordless Light Filtering Woven Fabric Roller Shade 65 in. W x 72 in. L

The cordless privacy jute shade is a simple solution for any window needing some extra privacy. The natural jute fiber is woven-like fabric, it brings together texture and uncomplicated style to a light filtering jute material. It's fabric is so pretty it can be used alone or as a base layer with your favorite curtain panel or valance. Great for any size window and any decor. The woven jute-like paper fiber is variated and includes a range of light and dark hues. Included brackets accommodate inside or outside mounting. Color: Linen.