From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Prismatic Tayah Blue Traditional Ornamental Oriental Precision Printed Area Rug, 8'x10', Blue & Brown
Ignite your decor with the global style of Mohawk Homes Tayah Blue 8' x 10' area rug. Influenced by antique Persian design themes and revitalized with distressed striations, timeless artistry comes to life in a modern blue palette. Overdyed hues of deep indigo, light blue, silver gray, neutral beige, chocolate brown and matte gold color this rugs tapestry inspired motif. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the endless possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is radiantly redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush Everstrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with Everstrand yarn, a premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this innovative collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.