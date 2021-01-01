From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Prismatic Pallava Medium Blue Traditional Tribal Precision Printed Area Rug, 5'x8', Navy
Advertisement
Persian inspired palmettes find their exotic edge in the vibrant color choices of Mohawk's Pallava Area Rug in Medium Blue, featuring neutral accents of beige, taupe, grey and latte brown over the deep denim blue base color. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk's revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk's exclusive precision dye injected technology, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a sensuous softness you must feel to believe. A premium recycled polyester yarn produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, Everstrand is an environmentally friendly option you can feel good about too.