Mohawk Home Prismatic Lighthouse Multi Transitional Graphic Coastal Precision Printed Area Rug, 8'x10', Blue & Green

With a vibrant, coastal-inspired design, this eye-catching area rug lends a classic touch of artistry to any home. It's made from cut pile EverStrand polyester, for an extra touch of softness that feels amazing against your skin. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Consciously created with Everstrand yarn, Mohawk Homes exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.