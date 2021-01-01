From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Prismatic Clode Grey Traditional Ornamental Moroccan Precision Printed Area Rug, 5'x8', Grey & Pink
The bold, reciprocal geometric pattern of Mohawk Homes Clode Grey 5' x 8' area rug was influenced by vintage tile inspired styles. Cast in a modern neutral color palette of charcoal gray, tan, ivory, cream, beige, matte gold and silver, this rug effortlessly enhances any setting with its luxurious transitional design. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the endless possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is radiantly redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush Everstrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with Everstrand yarn, a premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this innovative collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.