Mohawk Home Prismatic 8 x 10 Southwestern Area Rug Polyester | Z0240 A416 096120
Celebrate the adventure of the great outdoors with Mohawk Homes Cabin Life Area Rug in Multicolor! Bold nature inspired shades of yellow, orange, green, aqua, teal, brown and red invigorate this lodge themed designs patchwork motif. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with Everstrand yarn, Mohawk Homes exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item # 440816. Mohawk Home Prismatic 8 x 10 Southwestern Area Rug Polyester | Z0240 A416 096120