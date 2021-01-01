Distressed color and pattern combine to create a vintage look for this lovely cut pile area rug. Perfect for a living area or dining room, this Prismatic rug features soft EverStrand construction for an always appealing feel under foot. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk's exclusive precision dye injected technology, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, Mohawk's exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item #\" 440816. Mohawk Home Prismatic 8 x 10 Denim Indoor Floral/Botanical Area Rug Polyester in Green | Z0154 A245 096120