The regal look of the Mohawk Flint Navy traditional area rug isn't compromised by its eco-friendly EverStrand fibers. You can have both when you choose this colorful area rug from the Prismatic collection, its tones of navy, gold, and red precision dye injected for an heirloom quality area rug. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item # 440795. Mohawk Home Prismatic 5 x 8 Red Medallion Mid-century Modern Area Rug Polyester in Blue | Z0510 A405 060096