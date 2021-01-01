Embrace tradition with a modern eco-friendly aspect when you choose the Mohawk Cole Red floral area rug. The Prismatic collection offers this EverStrand area rug in a decadent traditional pattern, with precision dye injected hues of soft red, teal, and cream for beauty that impresses even the most discerning taste. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item # 440795. Mohawk Home Prismatic 5 x 8 Red Indoor Medallion Mid-Century Modern Area Rug Polyester | Z0509 A400 060096