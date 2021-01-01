Add a pop of color and artful interest to a living or dining room with the Kellen Gold area rug from the Prismatic collection. Mohawk delivers a beautiful eco-friendly carpet constructed of proprietary EverStrand PET fibers, precision dye injected with a gorgeous classic design in vibrant blue and gold with touches of red. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item # 440795. Mohawk Home Prismatic 5 x 8 Gold Indoor Border Mid-Century Modern Area Rug Polyester | Z0494 A408 060096