A geometric grid creates the clean lines and contemporary style of Mohawk Homes Atlas Area Rug in Crimson, size 5' x 8'. Distressed details and a border of bohemian florals are cast in a vintage inspired palette of red, green, gold, ivory, blue and gray. Reenergize your space with radiant color and original artwork digitally printed on an environmentally friendly plush canvas of soft and stain resistant Everstrand yarn, a sustainably sourced recycled polyester. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item # 440795. Mohawk Home Prismatic 5 x 8 Crimson Indoor Abstract Mid-Century Modern Area Rug Polyester in Red | Z0486 A226 060096