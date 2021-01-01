From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Prismatic 5 x 8 Cream Indoor Border Area Rug Polyester in Blue | Z0456 A229 060096
A vintage Heriz inspired medallion motif features leafy palmettes and ornate florals in the distressed design of Mohawk Homes Victoria Area Rug in Teal. Neutral hues of cream, beige, taupe, olive green and cinnamon brown flatter the bolder teal blue hues of this modernized classic. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the endless possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is radiantly redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush EverStrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, a premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this innovative collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item #" 440795.