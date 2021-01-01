From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Prismatic 2 x 8 Water Indoor Abstract Area Rug Polyester in Blue | Z0087 A445 024096
Free yourself to be swept away by the captivating contemporary details and modern optical illusion showcased in Mohawk's Mansfield Area Rug, cast in the multicolored water palette. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk's revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk's exclusive precision dye injected technology, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, Mohawk's exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item #\" 440792. Mohawk Home Prismatic 2 x 8 Water Indoor Abstract Area Rug Polyester in Blue | Z0087 A445 024096