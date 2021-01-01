From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Prismatic 2 x 8 Gray Indoor Border Area Rug Polyester | Z0124 A431 024096
Advertisement
Get lost in the subtly psychedelic, mesmerizing motif of Mohawk's Elizabeth Area Rug, cast in grey. Modern with distressed details and a contemporary color palette with hues ranging from charcoal to silver to white, this boho chic inspired style is the finishing touch you've been seeking for your living room, bedroom, dining room or entry way. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk's revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk's exclusive precision dye injected technology, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, Mohawk's exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item #\" 440792. Mohawk Home Prismatic 2 x 8 Gray Indoor Border Area Rug Polyester | Z0124 A431 024096