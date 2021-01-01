From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Prismatic 10 x 14 Red Indoor Medallion Area Rug Polyester | Z0578 A400 120168
Influenced by the traditional diamond patterns and tribal inspired borders of antique Afshar rugs, Mohawk Homes Azuros Red 10' x 14' area rug showcases an opulently over dyed color palette of crimson red, saffron gold, ivory, burnt orange, steel grey, sienna, cool green and neutral beige. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the endless possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is radiantly redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush EverStrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, a premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this innovative collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item #" 440809.