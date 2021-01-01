From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Prismatic 10 x 14 Teal Indoor Abstract Mid-Century Modern Area Rug Polyester in Blue | Z0596 A229 120168
Advertisement
A burnout zig-zag and diamond lattice pops amongst the painterly inspired splashes of green, aqua, navy, teal and beige colors in the distressed style of Mohawk Homes modern Danae Teal 10' x 14' area rug. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the endless possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is radiantly redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush Everstrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with Everstrand yarn, a premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this innovative collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item # 440809. Mohawk Home Prismatic 10 x 14 Teal Indoor Abstract Mid-Century Modern Area Rug Polyester in Blue | Z0596 A229 120168