Mohawk Home Prismatic 10 x 10 Red Square Indoor Medallion Area Rug Polyester | Z0583 A400 120120
A distressed globally inspired medallion blooms in the center of Mohawk Homes Empearal Area Rug in Red. This vintage inspired, multicolored cream, orange, and red style is also available in runners, scatters, 5 x 8 area rugs, large 8 x 10 area rugs and other popular sizes. The Empearal is ideal for entryways, living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, dining areas, offices and more. Reenergize your space with radiant color and original artwork digitally constructed over a plush canvas of Mohawk Homes exclusive ecofriendly EverStrand, a premium synthetic yarn created from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. While EverStrand is renowned for its softness, this silky yarn also offers superior strength, stain resistance, illustrious fade resistant color clarity, and dependable durability ideal for high-traffic spaces with kids and pets. Keep your new rug and the flooring beneath looking their best with an essential all-surface, earth conscious rug pad, crafted of 100% recycled fibers and certified Green Label Plus by The Carpet and Rug Institute! Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item #\" 440795. Mohawk Home Prismatic 10 x 10 Red Square Indoor Medallion Area Rug Polyester | Z0583 A400 120120