Prisma Modern and Contemporary Accent Mirror

Prisma Wall Mirror uses plated steel wire to create an eye-catching geometric picture frame that also functions as wall art. Attracting light to your room, this mirror will make your space appear bigger and brighter. Prisma Decorative Wall Mirror doubles as storage space because you can use it to hang items like jewelry from its wireframe. This wall mirror measures 22.25 x 16.75 x 3.25 inches (56.5 x 42.5 x 8.3 cm) and is available in a range of modern finishes to compliment any room decor. Color: Black