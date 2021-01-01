From kobi halperin
Kobi Halperin Priscilla Floral Puff-Sleeve Blouse
Designed with vibrant painterly florals, this fluid blouse is elevated with puff sleeves. Gathered V-neck with ties Long dolman puff sleeves Elasticized cuffs Pullover style Gathered details Polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 25.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND With an extensive background in women's ready-to-wear, Israeli designer Kobi Halperin launched his eponymous line in 2015. Halperin's collections evoke a sense of warmth with lively prints and cheerful use of color. Everyday pieces like dresses, blouses and trousers are elevated with luxe fabrics, handcrafted embellishments and intricate details. Modern Collections - Kobi Halperin > Kobi Halperin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Kobi Halperin. Color: Pink Tulip Multi. Size: Large.