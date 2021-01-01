From truly soft
Truly Soft Printed Windowpane 72 in. White/Grey Shower Curtain
Simple lines make the best coordinates for your room. A medium size windowpane pattern is a perfect coordinate to any busy room or if you are looking for a modern look. The gray and charcoal gray colors use a white base and the navy version uses an inverse with navy as the background and white as line pattern color. The individual panes have added depth as the cross bars use a textured striping style and the intersecting points are completely solid. This design adds more depth to the pattern without adding complexity. Made from 100% microfiber polyester items are make for use thought out the year. Color: White/Grey.