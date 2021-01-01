From tory burch swimwear
Tory Burch Swimwear Printed Tunic Cover-Up
Advertisement
Beat the heat with this Tory Burch SwimwearPrinted Tunic Cover-Up. Crafted in Vietnam. Deep V-Neckline. Allover flower print. Long sleeves. Hand wash cold, line dry. Imported. 100% cotton. Measurements: Length: 32 in Chest Measurement: 32 in Sleeve Length: 21 in Product measurements were taken using size XS (Women's 0-2). Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.