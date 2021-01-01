Printed Shawn Halter Mini Dress in Desert Scape

Advertisement
Designed for perfect summer days and evenings the Printed Shawn Dress is the sexy mini dress of the moment. Crafted from our tonal collaged handkerchief patchwork print on an airy crinkled chiffon fabric this flowy silhouette features a halter neckline and cinched waist to give you an amazing silhouette. Plus the tiered mini skirt makes your legs look miles long! Printed Silk Hand wash and lay flat to dry Model is wearing size S Model Measurements: Height 5'10" / Bust 34" / Waist 24" / Hips 35" Approx. 30.5" (Based on size S)