PACO RABANNE Printed Legging in Animal Print,Neutral
PACO RABANNE Printed Legging in Animal Print,Neutral 98% viscose 2% elastan. Made in Tunisia. Hand wash. Elastic waistband with debossed logo detail. Side panels with debossed logo detail. Stretch fit. PCRB-WP8. 21PJPA001VI0200. About the designer: At once sculptural and seductive, Paco Rabanne’s eponymous clothing line experiments with looks made from molded plastics, hammered metal, aluminum jersey and knitted fur. His iconic chainmail dresses, championed by the likes of Francoise Hardy, Jane Birkin and Audrey Hepburn, helped define an era of shape-shifting fashion and remain emblematic of the house today.Through the years, the label has expanded to include a full line of Mens and Womens ready-to-wear, accessories and fragrance.