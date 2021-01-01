From new balance
New Balance Printed Impact Run 5-Inch Shorts
Shake off the stress in the high-performance New Balance Printed Impact Run 5-Inch Shorts. Athletic fit offers a modern, streamlined design with a relaxed feel. NB DRY technology wicks perspiration away from the body and towards the surface where it can evaporate. Internal-comfort brief provides added coverage and support. Elastic waistband and notched hems. Accessible back side pockets for nutrition storage and middle back-zip pocket for secure storage. Reflective trims for increased low-light visibility. Main: 100% polyester. Lining: 93% polyester, 7% spandex. Machine wash. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 15 in Inseam: 6 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 22 in Product measurements were taken using size MD, inseam 5. Please note that measurements may vary by size.