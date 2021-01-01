From tadashi shoji
Tadashi Shoji - Printed Bateau High Low A-Line Dress
Advertisement
Keep it fun and flirty with this pretty short formal by Tadashi Shoji BPW20543M. This printed dress makes a statement in a sleeveless bateau neckline with tie waist. The high low skirt forms an A-line silhouette and has an alluring slit. Look fashionably chic and fabulous in this playful cocktail dress by Tadashi Shoji. Style: tada_BPW20543M Details: Sleeveless Print Tie waist A-line skirt Slit High low hemline Length: High Low Neckline: Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to Tadashi Shoji Sizing Chart. Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.