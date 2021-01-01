DOLCE & GABBANA Leopard-Print Tulle Pencil Midi Dress

The brand's classic bustier bodice brings a lingerie-inspired feel to this sheer leopard-print dress while a tailored pencil skirt falls to a polished midi length. Sweetheart neckline Sleeveless Concealed back zip Wired cups Bustier bodice Seamed waist Pencil skirt Sheer finish Cotton Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 50" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Mediterranean-inspired prints and luxe silhouettes are mainstays of the Italian label, launched in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The eye-catching line includes a lineup of sleek clothing and maximalist shoes and handbags. Advanced European - Dolce And Gabbana Rtw > Dolce & gabbana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. DOLCE & GABBANA. Color: Leopard. Size: 12.