From commando
Commando Print Thong CT18
Advertisement
A commandoÂ® thong feels and looks like nothing, but is far, far better than nothing. Printed thong is fabricated from a sleek and smooth stretch microfiber. Invisible edges offer undetectable wear. Low rise. Lined gusset. A SM/MD fits sizes 0-8 and a MD/LG fits 8-14. Style #CT18. 78% nylon, 22% spandex. Hand wash cold and hang to dry. Made in the U.S.A. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.