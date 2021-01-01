From rbw
Print LED Wall Sconce by RBW - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (PRS-A-P2-PC20-30-120_TM_DIN)
A reimagining of the classic globe light, the Print LED Wall Sconce from RBW gives ones indoor or outdoor setting a crafted silhouette enhanced by warm, seductive light. The sconces familiar yet fresh personality underscores designer Sylvain Willenzs approach of balancing traditional craftmanship with innovative industrial techniques. With a robust construction and mounting hardware, the piece sets itself apart as a high-style piece for the homes exterior. It calls back to the modern globe with a rounded opaque form. A diamond pattern diffuser caps off the piece with a texture evocative of traditional quilts. The diffuser draws one closer as light silhouettes its crafted surface. Light mellows as it passes through the piece, giving one a warm ambient glow. RBW is an all LED lighting company that was established in New York City in 2007. Their modern creations are simple, expressive and intelligent, incorporating high quality materials and careful craftsmanship. With pieces like the playful, eye-catching Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light and the iconic, geometric Witt 1 Chandelier, creativity has garnered the company's designers awards and recognition, including B Corp certification and a place on Inc Magazine's 2020 Inc 5000. Color: White. Finish: Matte White