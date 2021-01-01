Principal appreciation 35 years nothing scares me Tote Bag

I've been a principal for 35 years. Nothing scares me. Ideal for principal appreciation day, going away gift for your favorite principal. Show how much you appreciate your principal with this funny and humorous design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.