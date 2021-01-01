Barton Perreira Princeton Sunglasses Transparent acetate frames. Made in Japan. Lens measures approx 49mm. Bridge measures approx 22mm. Arm measures approx 148mm. Includes cleaning cloth and faux leather hard case. BARP-WA41. PRINCETON. About the designer: Launched and created by visionaries Bill Barton and Patty Perreira in 2007, the BARTON PERREIRA brand of luxury eyewear are handmade and use the ?nest materials in Japan. BARTON PERREIRA’s eyewear is produced in limited quantities making each piece as exclusive and unique as the wearer. The LA duo behind Barton Perreira are alumni of renowned eyewear company Oliver Peoples, which definitely shows in their timeless designs.