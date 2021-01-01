NANA Princess Channel Set Mothers Ring with 1 to 6 Simulated Birthstones - 10k Rose Gold - Size 4 Stone 6

This Mother's Ring is personalized just for you. This Family Jewelry ring comes with your choice of 1 to 6 simulated Princess cut birthstones. The Princess Cut simulated birthstones measure 3.0mm each. It is 3.5mm wide and 1.9mm thick. It's sleek, low profile design is perfect for everyday wear.This ring design is crafted from 10kt rose Gold.A gift of Family Jewelry is truly a gift of love. It celebrates the lives of those she loves.This ring can be customized as a traditional Mother's Ring - or create your own special design.Elegant gift packaging included.