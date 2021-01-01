From modloft
Prince Bed by Modloft - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (MD319-Q-GRY)
Advertisement
The striking Prince Bed features a tall natural eco leather headboard with horizontal striped tufting. Tapered eco leather side rails and foot board and low profile chrome feet complete the modern aesthetic. The mattress sits snugly atop a solid pine-slat base for stylistic durability and added comfort. With its trim proportions, the Prince Bed is well-suited for smaller rooms. Supports U.S. standard mattresses (not included). Inspired by New York style lofts and smaller spaces, Modloft is known for its quality modern designs with affordable prices. Modloft is passionate about creating a wow factor for each product they design by utilizing contemporary silhouettes, sophisticated lines, and glossy finishes. Their products have a distinct urban appeal...but worry not, Modloft doesn't only focus on cities--their smart designs enhance any modern home. Color: Grey. Finish: Pearl Gray