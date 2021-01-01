Primo 20" Gold 18 Light Flush Mount With Clear Elegant Cut Crystal Trim

Part of Primo Collection from Elegant LightingGold finishGold finished steel hardwareSteel fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 18Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb shape: candelabraBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 720wVoltage: 110v-125vElegant cut crystal trimNumber of tiers: 1.Primo means first in Italian, and Primo flush-mount fixtures are not only a top choice in elegant, dramatic lighting, they give you many choices in designs. Round and oblong frames in chrome or gold finishes are encircled at the top by a ring thatâs saturated in crystals. The body of the frame is covered with a profusion of crystals in an array of shapes, â forming layer after layer of shimmering brilliance.