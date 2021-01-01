Primiano Hand-Tufted Wool Beige/Orange Rug

Inspired by mid-century abstract paintings, this area rug features geometric designs with an emphasis on negative space. Handwoven in India from 100% wool, this rug leans into wool's natural resilience for a rug that's ready for heavy traffic rooms. The light beige background is broken up by orange, black, and beige abstract geometric shapes with a loose, open design for a retro look. The 0.35'' pile height lends this rug some extra cushioning while still being easy to care for. To clean, vacuum without a beater bar or spot clean. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'