ADIDAS Primeblue Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes Sport Tank Top, Size Medium in Sonic Fuchsia/white at Nordstrom Rack

This training tank top blends athletic performance with a casual, clean look. Wear it as you cheer on the kids' game or as you get in your miles. A mesh racerback panel allows air to flow, and adidas AEROREADY absorbs moisture. This product is made with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. 25" length (size S) Scoop neck Racer back Logo detail 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Model stats: 5'10", 32" bust, 25" waist, 36" hip. Model is wearing size S.