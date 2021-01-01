From retrofete
retrofete Prima Dress in White. - size L (also in S)
Self: 100% polyLining: 95% poly 5% lycra. Made in India. Dry clean only. Fully linedHidden side zipper closure. Front cut-outSplit back with loop button closure. High side slit. Sequins and beading throughoutHeavyweight fabric. ROFR-WD207. FW21-3915. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.