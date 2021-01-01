From whee! design
Pride Sloth Bisexual Flag Sunglasses T-Shirt
This hilarious sloth wearing a pair of Bisexual Pride sunglasses is the perfect design to show off your Pride. Makes a great funny gift for the lazy bi person in your life. Add some fun to your next LGBTQ Pride event, parade, picnic, or party with this cute design which has a distressed, grunge look. Part of our LGBT Pride Out Loud Collection. Copyright Whee! Design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem