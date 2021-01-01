From american art decor
Pride Rainbow Brushstroke Heart Area Rug (5'x7')
Enjoy this colorful rainbow brushstroke heart rug on a cream background to represent LGBTQ pride or to simply brighten up any room. FloorDecor USA makes one-of-a-kind high-quality, long-lasting, and appealing area rugs in various design styles and sizes that are perfect for any room in the home or office. Each rug's soft texture and colorful design make every room complete with added style and comfort. It's a great home addition if you use your floor for reading, laying or sitting. Each rug is easy-to-clean and stain-resistant making it ideal for homes with children or pets. Every rug has a strong and durable, non-slip backing alleviating the need for a rug pad and perfect for spaces with a lot of foot traffic. It can be used Indoor and Outdoor but limiting exposure to rain, moisture, and direct sun will prolong rug life. PRODUCT SPECS: Dimensions: 60” X 84” X 0.25” Weight: 9.5 lbs