Pride Gender Inclusive Adult SpongeBob SquarePants Tie-Dye Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt - S

For a look as bold and vibrant as you are, add the Pride Gender Inclusive Adult SpongeBob SquarePants Tie-Dye Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt to your wardrobe. This tie-dye, rainbow t-shirt gives a chilled-out vibe and the Spongbob graphic in the center adds a little bit of fun to the look. Made of cotton, this t-shirt will keep you comfy as you join the march in your neighborhood. Pair it with pants, jeans, skirts or leggings and be your fabulous self! GLSEN leads the movement in creating affirming accessible and anti-racist spaces for LGBTQIA+ students. We are proud of 10 years of collaboration with GLSEN and continue to support their mission. Gender: unisex. Pattern: Fictitious Character.