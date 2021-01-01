From crayo

Crayo Pride Red Dial Brown Leather Watch CRACR3801

$74.99 on sale
($185.00 save 59%)
In stock
Buy at jomashop

Description

Silver-tone metal case with a brown leather strap. Fixed silver-tone metal bezel. Red dial with luminous silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 19 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Pride Series. Casual watch style. Crayo Pride Red Dial Brown Leather Watch CRACR3801.

